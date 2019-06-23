Villagers catch cable theft suspect after brief scuffle

KUCHING: A 41-year-old suspect was detained by police at Kampung Beradau, Jalan Kuching – Serian around 4am yesterday for alleged cable theft.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest yesterday said the suspect was apprehended by the villagers prior to the arrival of the police.

“According to the village’s headman, a group of villagers caught the suspect red-handed as he was in the process of stealing an electricity cable leading to their village around 3.45am,” said Aidil in a press statement.

The whole village had experienced power blackout earlier on which prompted a group of villagers to make their rounds before they saw the suspect in the midst of stealing the cable.

In their effort to apprehend the suspect, two of the villagers he said were slightly injured as the suspect became aggressive and began attacking them with a folding knife.

One of the villagers suffered cuts to his chest while another was slashed on his left arm.

Both received outpatient treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

During the scuffle, the suspect sustained a broken left wrist, injuries to his left shoulder, swollen cheeks and a bruised left eye.

The suspect has been warded at the SGH’s yellow zone and is currently under remand.

At the scene, police also seized a cutter, hook, torchlight, folding knife, test pen and a few electrical cables from the suspect.