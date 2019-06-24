Anwar says PM transition plan a ‘done deal’

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident with the succession plan, which will see him take over the reins from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying that ‘it is a done deal’.

He said although he found it unnecessary to talk about the transition issue, he could not help but acknowledged that there was a lot of speculations about him taking over from Dr Mahathir.

“I find it necessary to reaffirm the position and express my satisfaction with the ongoing transition process, (because) I see people tend to be very negative, even when the prime minister has reiterated his stand.

“Even with my exchange with Dr Mahathir, I can tell you that I am satisfied, and I do not have any doubt that the transition will take place,” he told reporters after attending PKR central committee meeting here yesterday. — Bernama