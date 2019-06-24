BRI provides new ways to realise transformation

KUCHING: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) could provide new opportunities to realise economic and industrial structural transformation, observes Penang’s State Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said this during the 2019 Northern Malaysia Chinese Enterprises Investment Forum, co-organised by Deloitte Malaysia’s Chinese Services Group and China Enterprises Association in Northern Malaysia.

Over 150 representatives from renowned enterprises from China and Malaysia attended the forum, aimed at helping foreign and local enterprises in seizing enormous new business opportunities in the Northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

Held in conjunction with the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, the forum also provided valuable insights and analysis, opportunities and recommendation from industry experts on the BRI.

“As the trade and economic centre of the Northern region of Peninsular Malaysia, Penang has been a sister city with Xiamen for more than 20 years, followed by Hainan and Zhongshan.

“It has also established a friendly and cooperative relationship with Chengdu,” Penang State Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

“I believe the BRI will provide new opportunities for Penang to realise its economic and industrial structural transformation. I hope more Chinese enterprises can take the advantage of the BRI and continue to invest in Penang by bringing professional and technical knowledge and further promoting economic development as well as contributing to bilateral relation of the two nations.

“At present, some of the investments made by Chinese enterprises have the effect of establishing supply chain in the Northern region of peninsular Malaysia and I believe more Chinese enterprises will continue to invest in Penang. The Penang State Government will actively cooperate with all parties to create a pro-business environment.”

Enterprises play a key role in the BRI. Under the BRI initiative, there are more Chinese enterprises investing in Penang and other emerging areas in the Northern Region of Peninsular Malaysia.

“Based on current statistic, there are sixty (60) Chinese enterprises in the Northern region of Malaysia, with Penang having more than forty (40) Chinese enterprises,” Consul General of the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Penang Lu Shiwei said.

Deloitte Malaysia Country managing partner and Deloitte Southeast Asia Chinese Services Group leader Yee Wing Peng highlighted that the recalibrated BRI which promotes greater transparency, inclusiveness and sustainability is set to spur the economy of the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

“Capitalising the ideal timing, its locational strategic advantage and warm bi-lateral relations of the two nations, Chinese investors and Malaysian enterprises are poised to join force in various sectors such as high-tech manufacturing, logistic and infrastructure construction to bring rapid development in the Northern region,” Yee said.

Distinguished guest speakers at the forum included Chow, Lu, Association of the Chinese Enterprises in Northern Malaysia president Liu Zhenhua, Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Datuk Seri Hong Yeam Wah, ‘Belt and Road’ Research Center of Malaysia chairman Datuk Dr Cheah See Kian and Bank of China (Malaysia) vice president Datuk Alvin Tay.

Also present as distinguished forum panelists were CRRC Rolling Stock Center (M) Sdn Bhd general manager Jiang Zhengguang, Jinko Solar Technology Sdn Bhd general manager SL Lee, XSD International Paper Sdn Bhd president Shi Chenye, and Chang Xin Quan of Zhonghua Southern Pharma Sdn Bhd. The panelists shared their extensive insights of their highly successful investments in Malaysia and experience in overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities.