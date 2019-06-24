CM to reveal more tools to widen S’wak’s revenue pool in upcoming DUN sitting

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will reveal more tools to widen Sarawak revenue pool in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting at the end of the year.

“Its premature for me to reveal now but wait for my budget speech at the end of the year. I have some ways to increase our revenue,” said Abang Johari.

He said so when officiating Yayasan Sarawak Gawai Raya Celebration 2019 at Yayasan Sarawak Adenan Building Jamilah Hall, Jalan Sultan Tengah here today.

