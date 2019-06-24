CM will reveal more tools to widen S’wak’s revenue pool in upcoming DUN sitting

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will reveal more tools to widen Sarawak revenue pool in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting at the end of the year.

“Its premature for me to reveal now but wait for my budget speech at the end of the year. I have some ways to increase our revenue,” said Abang Johari when officiating Yayasan Sarawak Gawai Raya Celebration 2019 at Yayasan Sarawak’s Wisma Adenan at Jalan Sultan Tengah here today.

During his speech, Abang Johari lauded the roles and functions played by Yayasan Sarawak in contributing to the development of the local human capital and also lifting the standards of living amongst the community.

He acknowledged that many of the leaders produced locally could attribute their success to the investment made by Yayasan Sarawak in the field of education.

At the function, Abang Johari also launched the Yayasan Sarawak Community Assistance Management System (YSCAMS) – a platform specially created to manage and process applications online for various assistance provided asides from scholarships and education loans given to the public.