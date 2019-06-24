Dr Rundi: Over 110 schools to enjoy grid-power supply

KUCHING: More than 110 schools are expected to benefit from grid power supply under Sarawak

government’s Rural Transformation Project (RTP), said Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

According to him, an initial allocation of RM50 million had been approved by the Sarawak government to grid-connect 21 government aided-schools and another 92 rural schools by next year.

“We will proceed with connecting the 92 rural schools following approval for entry from the Ministry of Education Malaysia.

“We hope the federal ministry of Education can expedite this matter so that the implementation can immediately proceed and the students and teachers in these rural areas can enjoy reliable, affordable power,” he said in a press statement today.

Dr Rundi noted that the connections to 21 government-aided schools were planned for this year, with survey works now being undertaken by Sarawak Energy Berhad.

These schools were SK St Philip Bugu (M) in Serian, SJK (C) Chung Hua Bangkong, SK St Dunstan (M), SK St Leo Gayau (M), SK St Martin (M) in Sri Aman, SK St Barnabas, SK St. John Nanga in Betong, SK St Michael Plassu in Roban, SK St Mark (M), SK St Matthew Sekuau (M) in Selangau, SJK Liang Hua, SJK Ming Wok in Kanowit, SJK San San, SK St Luke in Dalat, SK St Pius Long San in Baram, SK Ng Entuloh, SK Ng Mujong, SK Lubok Mawang, SK Ng Meluan, SK Ng Tiau, SK Sg Menuan in Kapit.

“We also urge the federal government to provide funding to allow another approximately 200 remote rural schools planned in subsequent phases to be grid-connected for supply,” Dr Rundi said.