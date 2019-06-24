Enhance every beat and boost your party with Sony’s latest EXTRA BASS SRS-XB22 and SRS-XB32 portable speakers

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony refreshed its EXTRA BASS wireless speaker line up with the addition of the SRS-XB22 and SRS-XB32 portable speakers to enhance every beat and boost your party.

Thanks to the easy-to-grab design and a built-in accelerometer, the XB22 and XB32 feature a Party Booster. The speakers react when tapped and creates unique lighting and sound effects.

Additionally, it has a range of fun party features on the via the Fiestable app. Customise your party with voice control, a new style motion control feature and an interactive party light. Simply select ‘Party Lights’ in the Fiestable app to light up your phone in time to the music to recreate the live concert atmosphere via your smartphone.

The XB22 and XB32 have dual passive radiators which work together with stereo full range speakers to enhance low-end tones and give bass a boost, despite the compact size.

With LIVE SOUND mode now available on the XB22 and XB32, users can enjoy a three-dimensional music experience as if you were at a live venue. LIVE SOUND mode expands the service area of the sound via angled speakers and Digital Signal Processing technology, producing three-dimensional sound which puts you in the thick of the music as if you were at a music festival.

The range is ideal for hip-hop, dance and rap music lovers with bass at the heart of their music taste.

With multiple colours and flashing strobe lighting effects, the XB32 gives the party a club atmosphere by syncing the lights to the beat of the music. Make it personal and customise these party functions via the Fiestable app.

The XB22 also comes with single colour line lighting to liven up the party.

The XB22 and XB32 are coated with a washable fabric. This makes the speakers completely party proof. The XB32 and XB22 are also rustproof and shockproof.

With a long battery life of up to 24 hours and a portable and compact design with a carry handle. The XB32 can also charge smartphones.

The SRS-XB22 and SRS-XB32 are available now at Sony Stores and authorised dealers in Malaysia.

Technical Specifications

Sony EXTRA BASS SRS-XB22 and SRS-XB32

Connectivity: Bluetooth Version 4.2, NFC

Supported codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC

Bass boost function: EXTRA BASS

LIVE SOUND function: LIVE SOUND

Wireless party chain: Available

Amplifier type: S-Master

Frequency range: 2.4GHz/20Hz – 20,000Hz (44.1 kHz sampling)

Lights: Line Light (SRS-XB22), Multi-colour Line Light/ Strobe Flash (SRS-XB32)

Party booster function: Party Booster

Battery capacity: 2800mAh (SRS-XB22), 2700mAh (SRS-XB32)

Dimensions (W x H x D): Approximately 201 x 72 x 68mm (SRS-XB22), approximately 238 x 84 x 83mm (SRS-XB32)

Weight: Approximately 540g (SRS-XB22), approximately 900g (SRS-XB32)

Colours: Black, blue, red, gray, and green