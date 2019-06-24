I will not go beyond three years – Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: In resolving the country’s debt, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he will not be holding his office beyond three years.

According to CNBC, it was reported that the prime minister said his government needed three years to reduce Malaysia’s debt from 80 per cent of Gross Domestic Product to 54 per cent.

When asked by CNBC’s news anchor Tanvir Gill whether he would stay in office to see out that goal, Mahathir said: “No, I will not go beyond three years.”

Instead, Dr Mahathir said his priority was to enable Malaysia to “resolve this (debt) problem” even after he steps down.

“I’ll be a PM to help resolve certain problems, it may take two years or more but the most important thing is solving the problem, then I’ll go, I do not want to stay on,” said the prime minister.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have made a promise that I will step down and that Anwar (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) will succeed me,” Dr Mahathir added. – Bernama