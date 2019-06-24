KPDNHEP: Minimal price difference between cement sold in S’wak, Peninsular M’sia

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has found that difference in price between cement sold by retailers in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia is only about RM1 to RM2 per bag.

This comes after Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng called for a probe to determine if Sarawak’s local industrial monopoly had driven up the price of cement in the state.

KPDNHEP state deputy director and head of Enforcement Section Mohd Hanizam Kechek said that the prices for cement sold by retailers in the state had been maintained for the past three to four years.

“Following the issue raised in the media that cement prices were increasing, the ministry has decided to look into the matter. But after doing some inspections and spot-checks, we found that the prices here do not have a drastic hike. In fact, the price has been maintained for the past three to four years.

“As for prices sold by retailers in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak, the difference is not very big. Here, the standard price is about RM19 per bag while in Peninsular, the price ranges from RM17 to RM18 per bag,” Hanizam said after conducting an inspection at Wija Hardware, Jalan Astana here today.

Hanizam added that the inspections were to hand over notices under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 as well as to gather information about cement prices at the retailers level.

“Starting today, we have started to conduct inspections at the retailers’ level and have mobilised four to five teams on this issue. The inspections will carry on until June 27.

“After we give the notice, retailers have seven days to respond and from there, we will see if there is any evidence of profiteering. If there is, then we will open a case,” Hanizam explained.

He added that the penalty for breaching the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 was a maximum fine of RM50,000 or two years jail or both for an individual or a maximum fine of RM100,000 for corporate bodies.

In a report published on June 23, Lim had called for this probe as cement was a basic building material and a drastic price increase would inevitably feed into the economy negatively, eventually hurting consumers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing in a recent statement admitted that the higher cement prices in Sarawak could be attributed to the price of the raw material known as gypsum, which had to be imported from countries such as Thailand.

Masing, who is also Infrastructure Minister, stated that the price of gypsum was controlled by Thailand and the cost to transport gypsum to Sarawak was much higher compared to Peninsular Malaysia.