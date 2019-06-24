Less complaints on festive prices of goods this year

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has received fewer complaints about the prices of goods during the festive season this year.

According to deputy minister Chong Chieng Jen, this could be attributed to the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) and the move to extend it.

“Due to the good effort of our enforcement and policies, we have received very few complaints about the prices of goods going up. We have also extended the days of the SHMMP – from seven days for Gawai and 15 days for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, to 14 days and 30 days, respectively.

“The success is also attributed to traders for (giving) their full cooperation – this is important because our schemes and policies would not succeed without their cooperation,” he said during the ministry’s ‘Gawai-Raya event at KPDNHEP Sarawak office along Jalan Tun Jugah here yesterday.

Adding on, Chong said under the new Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government, the ministry strove to win over the hearts of traders.

“We see traders as our friends. Yes, we will be strict and firm, but the new government’s approach is much softer and friendlier. The first approach should always be giving advice to them – issuing compound notices only if they’re being stubborn.

“What we are trying to emphasise is to not strike fear into the traders’ hearts for them to comply; instead, (we strive) to win over their hearts for their full cooperation. This approach has been well-received, but of course, we have to be firm on the regulations,” Chong stressed.

He also reminded all traders that prices should always be displayed and for them to keep their prices fair, without any hidden cost.

“We have to remember that hawkers and traders are trying to earn a living. Sometimes, not displaying the prices of goods may be seen as an oversight, but we would advise them to display them and only issue the compound notices if they do not comply.”

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, KPDNHEP Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan, Intellectual Property Corporation Malaysia (MyIPO) Sarawak director Vincent Lejau, and Sarawak Federal Treasury deputy financial officer Davina Agnes Enteli were also present at the event.