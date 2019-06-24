Litterbugs to pay more as BDA announces compound rate hike

BINTULU: There will be an increase in the rate of compound issued by Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) to those caught littering here.

The new rate will take effect this July 1.

According to BDA general manager Rodziah Morshidi, the move is necessary in view of the lack in public awareness of self-regulating with regard to environmental cleanliness under Phase 1 of the ‘Anti-Litterbugs Campaign’, which kicked off last year.

“Last year, we kicked off the campaign, where a RM15 compound – under the Local Authorities (Cleanliness) By-Laws 1999 – would be imposed on those caught littering on the spot.

“This year, however, there will be an increase of 10 per cent from the maximum rate of RM1,000 compound to be issued to offenders, which is (an increase of) between RM15 and RM100, effective July 1, 2019,” she told reporters during a press conference at Wisma Bintulu yesterday.

Rodziah said this action had to be taken for Phase II of the campaign, which was slated towards achieving the targeted ‘Friendly Industrial City’ status by 2025.

“It seems that littering has become part of their lives. Whenever we carry out enforcement, the town would be clean – but when we stop, we could see rubbish everywhere in just minutes.

“If we don’t punish them (litterbugs) with a heavy penalty, this problem would never end,” she said, adding that BDA enforcers would also act upon those throwing rubbish out of vehicles while travelling on roads.

“If any of you spots this, please snap photos using your mobile phones.

“We are very serious about this – our enforcers will go to the houses of the car owners and issue them compounds,” said warned.

Rodziah said thanks to technology, especially via various social media platforms, information could be shared fast and action against indiscriminate littering could be taken immediately.

Having said this, she also believed such initiative could be implemented successfully only if the people shared the same vision with the BDA of having ‘a cleaner Bintulu town’.

“Ultimately, we want the people to be self-regulating. BDA also welcomes (initiatives by) the non-governmental organisations and agencies in carrying out ‘gotong-royong’ (work parties) at selected locations,” she said, adding that the BDA could be contacted anytime should they need support in running cleanliness campaigns and other related activities.

Moreover, Rodziah said special awards would be presented to the volunteers in recognition of their contributions.

“BDA oversees the largest designated localities in Sarawak, and without public support, the anti-litterbugs campaign would not be fully effective.”

She said to become like Japan or Singapore where the public awareness of cleanliness was at the top level, it might take Malaysia some time, but through social media, she said the idea ‘could be sold faster’ with wider coverage to reach out to the target groups.

For the record, 317 compounds had been issued to litterbugs last year, amounting to RM4,755 – in comparison, 75 compounds were issued between January and May this year.

On a related subject, Rodziah called upon the public to take good care of Tanjong Batu Beach – a popular local recreational spot for families here.

“Nowadays, more volunteers are coming forward to carry out clean-up activities at the beach, but we still need more volunteers,” she said, adding that BDA enforcement teams would also be focusing on the cleanliness at the wet markets and night markets.

On another development, Rodziah said the budget for upgrading works on the drainage at Nyabau Heights and Sebiew here, had been approved.

“We hope that throughout 2019-2020, the incidence of flash floods affecting the people in these areas would be reduced. Running the project would take time because it involves land acquisition and proper planning,” she added.