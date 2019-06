MIRI: The 41-year-old diver who went missing during a recreational diving yesterday, was found dead by the Search and Rescue Team at around 10.50am today.

The body of 41-year-old Sim How Hua was found by two Bomba’s Water Rescue Team (PPDA) members who were part of the SAR team.

He was found near where he was first reported missing which was at 4.5 nautical miles or eight kilometres from Marina jetty here.

The SAR operation was activated after a report was received at 9.40pm last night.