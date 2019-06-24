MMEA leading search for missing diver

MIRI: A diver is feared drowned after he went missing when conducting a recreational diving about 4.5 nautical miles off Miri waters last night.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Sim How Hua.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had activated its Search and Rescue (SAR) operation at 9.40pm last night, after receiving a report lodged on the incident at 9.35pm.

MMEA added that it would be sending its patrol vessel KM Stapa to the location early today for the SAR operation.

Other agencies including marine police, Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Royal Malaysian Navy had also been informed of the incident.