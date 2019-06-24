No need for PM’s Question Time in Parliament now – Liew

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT) in Parliament is currently not needed, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said the current Minister’s Question Time (MQT), scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday, was sufficient for now.

Speaking to reporters after opening the National High-Level Dialogue on Business and Human Rights here today, Liew said said the PMQT had been deliberated following the proposal made by some members of parliament (MPs) who wanted the PMQT.

“But the fact is that we have the MQT and in the past one year, we have seen the prime minister coming to answer questions in Parliament during the MQT as well as the ordinary question time.

“So I think for now we don’t really need the PMQT yet, but in time to come and when the need arises, then we probably can consider that. But for now I think MQT is sufficient,” he said.

Asked on the July Parliament session, Liew said it would be the most exciting session with some MPs also describing it as extraordinary because it would see the introduction of several laws.

Asked on what bills would be tabled, Liew said the abolition of the mandatory death penalty and Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) would be in the pipeline.

Other “big” issues include the constitutional amendment on the voting age to allow the young people to vote at the age of 18, he said. – Bernama