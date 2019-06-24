Penan boy found drowned after falling into Baram river

MIRI: A primary one pupil of SK Long Banga in Ulu Baram was found drowned after he fell into the Baram river at around 7am today.

The boy is a Penan from Long Beruang.

Fire and Rescue Department Zone 6 chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said the body of the boy was found by the villagers at around 12pm.

It is learnt that prior to the incident, the boy was having an argument with his elder brother and ran away to a riverbank located behind the boy’s hostel.

“He climbed onto a big rock and fell into the river,” said Law.

The victim’s brother and his friends tried to rescue him but to no avail.

Teachers and villagers were later notified of the incident and they began searching for the victim.