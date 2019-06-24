PwC Malaysia opens its seventh office in Kuching

KUCHING: PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Malaysia has opened its news office in the city, expanding the firm’s presence in East Malaysia.

This new office, launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today, brings the total number of PwC offices in Malaysia to seven.

PwC Malaysia’s Kuching office is strategically located at Wisma STA here.

The firm’s wide range of services offered are tailored to address the needs of various functions within an organisation, from implementing effective tax strategies to reshaping workplace culture in response to current trends.

PwC aims to build trust in the society and solve important problems.

It is a network of firms in 158 countries with over 250,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

At the launch, PwC Malaysia managing partner Sridharan Nair said: “Having worked with clients in Sarawak over the past few years, it became increasingly clear to us that there is a growing demand for professional services that a multi-disciplinary firm like PwC can offer.”

He added: “This is against the backdrop of changing regulatory landscape and the rapid rise of technology, which impact both the public and private sectors, adding to the uncertainty of an already complex business environment.”

Among those present was Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.