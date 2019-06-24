Shopee guarantees fast delivery to meet demand

KUALA LUMPUR: The rapid adoption of e-commerce can be attributed to several factors like the affordability of products online as well as the convenience that comes with shopping online.

In the initial days of online shopping, customers would need to wait more than a week to receive their items, and longer if the items are shipped from overseas. Over the years, Shopee has successfully been able to reduce the lead time down to about two to three days through better parcel sorting and tracking systems, improved operations, and closer relationships forged with its logistics partners.

Shopee has introduced a brand new service – Shopee24 Express Delivery (Shopee24) that is set to be an industry game changer. Shopee24 guarantees Shopee users next day delivery if orders are made by 2pm (excluding Sunday and public holidays), or their next shipment will be free.

Shopee24 is applicable to an assortment of more than 10,000 items from leading brands such as Nescafe, Dutch Lady, Drypers, Dove, Dettol, Khind, Philips and more, where all items can be identified via the ‘Shopee24’ tag. Presently available for users within Klang Valley, Shopee24 serves to answer the call of consumers for speedy fulfillment when shopping online.

“Final mile delivery is a key element in the online purchasing journey. We have observed that consumers not only want their online purchases to be delivered in tip-top condition, but there is also an increasing demand for faster deliveries.

“Hence, we are very excited to be introducing the Shopee24 Express Delivery service to address unmet needs for speedy delivery, starting first with Klang Valley and across Malaysia in the near future. We believe that our ability to now offer express delivery without charging premium prices and cover a huge product assortment will not only change the way Malaysians shop online, but also impact their lives positively with greater convenience,” said Shopee Regional managing director Ian Ho.

To celebrate the launch of Shopee24, Shopee also introduced the Shopee 7.7 Orange Madness campaign where users can indulge in great discounts and specially-curated promotions, games and more.