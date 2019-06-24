Tiong to Lim: Step down as minister or apologise to S’wak for making ‘irresponsible statement’

KUCHING: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing condemned Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for his irresponsible and sorely incompetent statement on Sarawak’s economy.

Tiong who is Bintulu MP, said Lim’s unsavoury remarks only went to show “how ill-suited he is for the minister’s post”.

Lim should be held liable for attempting to drive down investors’ confidence and potentially curtail any influx of investments that could have done much to accelerate the state’s economy, he added.

“If Lim is a sincere and responsible leader, the only recourse for him should be to step down as Minister. At the very least, he must issue a formal apology to the state of Sarawak for his irresponsible statement.

“Otherwise, he is merely a politician who issues misleading statements in a zero-sum game of undermining the state’s economy for selfish political mileage,” said Tiong in a press statement today.

He was responding to Lim’s recent statement that Sarawak will go bankrupt in three years if Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) remains in power.

He said Lim’s fallacious statements undermined the confidence that the people and external observers must have in the person in the post of Finance Minister whose mandate was to steer the nation’s financial health and security matters.

In this matter, Lim has displayed poor mastery of the most fundamental and basic of financial management for saying Sarawak’s reserves of RM31 bil would be used up in three years, he added.

“Having a ‘budget deficit’, which is a normal state of affairs for a country’s finances, is in no way heading towards bankruptcy. If this is the case, Lim should go ahead and declare Malaysia a bankrupt nation now. But the reality is the previous federal government has run and grown the national economy on a budget deficit for years.”

“On the contrary, Sarawak has recorded budget surpluses over a number of years, including RM110.1 million for last year (2018) against a revenue of RM7.2 billion and ordinary expenditure of RM7.09 billion.”

Furthermore, Sarawak had forecasted a reasonable surplus of RM122 million on the back of 4.6 per cent growth in 2018, and forecast nationwide growth of 4.9 per cent in 2019, Tiong pointed out

Besides that, he said the Auditor-General of Malaysia had accorded Sarawak with an unqualified report for the past 17th consecutive years..

International rating agencies including Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s have reaffirmed Sarawak’s commendable investment credit rating at A3 and A-, respectively, he added.

“But in contrast, since taking over as Minister, Lim Guan Eng’s management methods and statements have been nothing short of controversial and speculative,” said Tiong

He recalled that Lim had accused the Barisan Nasional (BN) government of misappropriating GST tax refunds but yet, many companies were now still waiting for their refunds.

“The PH had promised to remove the GST but instead, take even less spending money from the rakyat when it brought back the SST.”

Tiong said: “He and the PH had been trumpeting to the world that Malaysia is on the verge of bankruptcy with debts of up to RM1 trillion. But yet it is due to receive RM54 billion in dividend from Petronas this year, including a RM30 billion special dividend.

“Now, citing Petronas’ link to the government, Moody’s Investor Service has domestic issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured ratings to A2 from A1. If the PH government continues down this road, the company and government’s rating could well face even larger downgrades in the future, as the two are intertwined.”

“All of the serious allegations and more stated by the PH, have been investigated by the National Public Accounts Committee, but it is telling that they have refused to publicise the findings and back up their claims. Is the Finance Minister afraid that the public to see through their lies and false allegations?” Tiong asked.

“His comments against Kelantan’s economy also shows his unmatched arrogance, even when the state has decided to withdraw the suit to claim oil royalties from Petronas. Will Lim’s PH government now paid those royalties to Kelantan or continue to make light of the state’s economic development?”

Tiong said Lim’s statements showed that from helming the Penang chief ministership to now, his capacity to be a wise and temperate national leader had not improved, adding: “On the other hand, his capacity for his arrogance, contemptuousness, and condescension has grown by leaps and bounds.”

“It is no secret that he is infamous for being a tyrant within his own party, someone who blames others when his words cause damage to all around him,” he said.