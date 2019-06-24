World War Two bomb detonated in Kota Belud

KOTA KINABALU: A live World War Two bomb found in Kota Belud on Saturday was detonated by the state police’s bomb squad yesterday.

Kota Belud police chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the 105mm artillery shell was discovered at the site of a Telekom tower.

The site was near the district office, he said, adding that the contractor’s workers found the bomb while clearing the area in preparation for the construction of the tower.

Mohd Zaidi said the discovery was made about 10.30 am. They immediately informed Telekom and an officer was dispatched to the area to check it out.

Once the officer confirmed it was a bomb, he went to report his findings to the police, said Mohd Zaidi.

“Today, the bomb squad from the police headquarters in Kepayan came and the detonation was completed about 10 am, he disclosed.