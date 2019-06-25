55 senior govt officers, elected reps attend talk on Kapit transformation plan

KAPIT: About 55 senior government officers and elected representatives from Kapit Division attended the Strategic Transformation Plan 2020-2025 from June 20 to 21 at Klagan Hotel in Kota Kinabalau, Sabah.

Deputy Kapit Resident Galong Luang conducted the talk on Infrastructure Transformation while Kapit district officer Elvis Didit and Bukit Mabong district officer Douglas Pungga talked on Economic Transformation and Social Community

respectively.

Among the attendees were Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong, incoming Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut, Belaga district officer Juan Bit, Song district officer Jacklyn August, Kapit District Council secretary Jabang Juntam, Agriculture Department assistant director Badin Unor, Rural Water Supply Department officer-in-charge Andres Inchatekoster and Kapit Division engineer Anding

Unchi.

The elected representatives were Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and state assemblymen Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing (Baleh), Datuk Liwan Lagang (Belaga), Datuk Ambrose Blikau Enturan (Katibas), Kennedy Chukpai (Murum), Wilson Nyabong Ijang (Pelagus) and Jefferson Jamit Unyat (Bukit Goram).

This is the first time Kapit Division organised such lab to chart the development programme under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2020 to 2025).

Galong, who is instrumental in organising this important roadmap, explained the objective to accelerate Kapit Division as a progressive administrative division by 2030.

“The role of government agencies in supporting government policies and programmes in developing Kapit Division has become more effective by integrating ideas and resources more efficiently for the advancement of Kapit Division through these well-thought strategic objectives and strategic initiatives outlined in this blueprint.

The blueprint brings the Sarawak government closer to the people in many years to come. This important document endorses the commitment of government agencies in supporting Sarawak Government Transformation Plan and Digital Economic Plan,” explained Galong.

He said the implementation of the Kapit Division Strategic Transformation Plan will be monitored by the Kapit Resident’s Office which will coordinate and evaluate the performance through the Divisional Scoreboard based on the key performance indicators outlined in the plan.

Among the activities held was concurrent focus group deliberation on current issues and challenges, strengths and weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and social-economic, political, technology, legal and environment analysis.