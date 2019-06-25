CM: Five affordable housing project sites identified in Kuching

KUCHING: The state government has identified five areas in Kuching that will be developed into affordable housing project (RMM) sites, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the five areas are Bako-Buntal, Sungai Maong-Segedup, Gita Baru, Kampung Senari and Lundu-Sematan.

“We understand that housing is a problem, and one of the factors of that is because of migration pressure. This leads to those who come from rural areas moving to Kuching to try and make a living because of the job opportunities available in the urban areas.

“Therefore, we want to develop these areas for them. The directive has been given to the Land and Survey Department to measure these areas,” Abang Johari said, adding that the affordable houses would be priced between RM80,000 and RM100,000.

He said this during his speech at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kuching Zone Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event at Pullman Hotel here last night.

Abang Johari added that the state government would be upgrading the roads in those areas to facilitate easier access there in the future.

Additionally, he said that the land premium rate would be decreased to RM2,500 for 10 years, so owners would only pay RM250 a year.

“So first we want to let those affordable housing areas to be embanked first, then secondly we want to equip it with electricity and water utilities. Finally, we will give concrete drains and tarred roads. All these costs will be borne by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government,” Abang Johari stated.

He added that those planning to buy a house in those areas would not need to worry about loans as the government would provide a loan scheme through Mutiara Mortgage & Credit Sdn Bhd, which is owned by the state government.

“This is what we are working hard for Sarawak. But we must stay in power in Sarawak. We have to work hard, not take things lightly and go down to the field. Hopefully, if all things go well, by 2030, Sarawak will be the most advanced state in Malaysia,” Abang Johari said.

Among present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, other cabinet ministers and PBB branch leaders.