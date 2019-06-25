Dr M denies saying he will be PM for three years

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has denied saying that he would be holding his office for three years.

“I did not say three years; I said I needed a period to rectify things,” Bernama quoted Dr Mahathir as saying at the Aidilfitri open house of Maju Holdings here last night.

According to CNBC, the prime minister said his government needed three years to reduce Malaysia’s debt from 80 per cent of Gross Domestic Product to 54 per cent.

When asked by CNBC’s news anchor Tanvir Gill whether he would stay in office to see out that goal, Mahathir said: “No, I will not go beyond three years.”

Instead, Dr Mahathir said his priority was to enable Malaysia to “resolve this (debt) problem” even after he steps down.

“I’ll be a PM to help resolve certain problems, it may take two years or more but the most important thing is solving the problem, then I’ll go, I do not want to stay on,” said the prime minister.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have made a promise that I will step down and that Anwar (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) will succeed me,” Dr Mahathir added.

He had previously said that he would serve as Prime Minister for only two years before handing over to Anwar.