Ex-DPM Zahid to be charged tomorrow and Thursday – MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow and the Shah Alam Sessions court the following day, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

In a statement, MACC said it had obtained the green light from the Attorney-General’s Office to charge Ahmad Zahid.

It said Ahmad Zahid would be facing several charges in the two courts under Section 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The statement said Ahmad Zahid was arrested about 10 am yesterday at the MACC headquarters after he turned up to complete the final investigation process against him on corruption involving the Overseas Visa System.

He was later released on an MACC bail. – Bernama