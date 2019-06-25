Fatal accident claims life of polytechnic student

KUCHING: A student of Polytechnic Matang met with a fatal accident when his motorcycle knocked the rear of a car along Jalan Telaga Air, while on his way to Polytechnic Kuching at 5.30pm on Sunday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the motorcyclist was identified as Raja Faruq Ammirul Raja Abdul Manap from Telaga Air Matang.

He said Raja Faruq was moving in the same direction with the car when his motorcycle went out of control and knocked the rear of the car before skidding to the left side of the road.

He suffered severe injuries and was sent by a passerby to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act, 1987.