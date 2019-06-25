Firemen persuade foreign national not to commit suicide

KUCHING: Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel managed to persuade a foreign national not to commit suicide at a hotel near here today.

According to a Bomba spokesperson, the man aged 34, had attempted to commit suicide when the rescue team from the Padungan Fire Station arrived at the scene.

Bomba received a report on the incident at around 9.50am.

At first, the Bomba team alongside some hotel staff failed to persuade the man not to commit suicide, as the he was said to have no understanding of both English and Bahasa Malaysia languages.

Subsequently, the Bomba team managed to persuade the man not to commit suicide when a hotel staff who happened to have an understanding of the victim’s language became their translator.

The victim was rescued by Bomba after the man gave up the apparent suicide-attempt. He was later handed over to the police.

The operation ended at around 10.31am.

To speak to a counsellor, contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline on 082-514141.

The Befrienders Kuching also offers emotional support. Call the hotline on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily or email [email protected]