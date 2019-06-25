Ministry probing schoolgirl caning incident – Maszlee

PUTRAJAYA: Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the ministry was conducting an investigation into a case where a secondary school teacher in Johor Bahru was accused of caning a female student.

Maszlee said he had received a report of the incident where a teacher had allegedly caned a schoolgirl for calling him “ah qua lao shi” (ladyboy teacher) in the school corridor.

He said he had instructed the Johor Bahru District Education Office (PDD) to investigate the matter to ensure justice for both parties.

“The PDD will be meeting the girl’s parents,” he said in a statement here today.

He also advised the public not to share videos or images of the victim or the teacher.

“The ministry is positive that this issue can be settled soon in accordance with the appropriate standard operating procedures,” he said.

Maszlee also stressed that any form of violence against students should be rejected. – Bernama