Optimatic eyes wider presence in East Asia via tie-ups with iCube, AsiaIOA

KUCHING: Asia Pacific’s leading technology news platform Optimatic recently signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with AsiaIOA and iCube Innovation, meant to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship around the region.

The MoUs were inked at the recent ‘Echelon Asia Summit 2019’ in Singapore via ‘DottedSign’, a pioneer in e-signing on mobile devices, with devices and platforms provided by Kdan Mobile from Taiwan.

The partnership should help Optimatic increase its presence in the region.

Optimatic co-founder and chief executive officer Mohan Belani expressed his excitement about working with iCube and AsiaIOA towards adding greater values to the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“Asia is truly a microcosm of diverse cultures, behaviours, and dynamic consumer’s preferences and business demands. I can see that the start-up ecosystem and tech-entrepreneurship in the region have grown substantially over the past few years.

“The sector now needs to acquire a more nuanced understanding of their market potential to sustain growth prospects and to deepen collaborations to navigate the business and regulatory environment to evolve rapidly at the speed of demand. For this instance, we are excited to work with iCube and AsiaIOA,” said Belani.

In his remarks, iCube founder and chairman Dato Patrick Liew said through this collaboration, he hoped to drive more awareness of East Malaysia as a start-up hub within the Southeast Asian region.

“The partnership will, among other things, help us drive a series of online knowledge-based workshops and webinars aimed at early-stage start-ups, co-developed by both Optimatic and iCube Innovation,” said Liew.

Co-founder and CEO of AsiaIOA, Kevin Ho hoped to position Taiwan as East Asia’s startup ecosystem hub through this partnership.

“Taiwan has a legacy in the hardware industry, but we also have a vibrant start-up ecosystem that is working on some really promising ideas.

“Therefore, we are delighted to have this opportunity to expand into the local Southeast Asia start-up ecosystem, to explore collaborations and exchange knowledge between East Asia and Southeast Asia start-ups and investors,” remarked Ho.