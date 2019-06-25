Pro-tem Music Committee to look into issues involving industry players – Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: A pro-tem Music Committee will be set up in a month’s time to look into issues involving music industry players, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo said.

He said the decision to set up the committee was reached after his meeting with the industry players yesterday, during which they had voiced out their concerns and suggestions on various issues they were facing and the need the regulate the development of the music industry.

The minister said the committee would comprise representatives from the music industry who would discuss and draft new strategies towards the development of the industry, besides making recommendations for the setting up of a specific body to govern the industry and to formulate a national music industry policy.

“During the meeting, a lot of issues were raised, including the priority allegedly given to the broadcasting of foreign music content rather than the local content, financial issues, welfare and royalties for industry players, all of which needed immediate attention.

“I want to stress that my ministry is very concerned about the need for immediate action to be taken to improve and strengthen the music industry in the country. I have also taken note of all the issues raised, including the challenges faced in line with the current development,” he said in a statement.

Gobind said he also agreed with the suggestion that a separate fund should be considered for the development of the local music industry and would discuss it further with the Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, he said the meeting was an initial step for more efforts to be taken by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) to empower the Malaysian music industry with the cooperation from the industry players.

He said more meetings would be held to ensure that all views and suggestions from the industry players would be taken into account in the setting up of the regulatory body for the music industry and for the formulation of the national music industry policy.

“It is hoped that all players will help and given their full cooperation to develop our local music industry,” he said.

The meeting held at the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) complex was also attended by KKMM Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith and Deputy Secretary-General Shakib Ahmad Shakir.

More than 80 music industry players comprising singers, composers, recording, label and management companies, as well as indie bands, attended the meeting organised by the ministry. – Bernama