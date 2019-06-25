UPUOnline appeal results out tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders who have filed UPUOnline appeals with regard to entry into foundation and diploma programmes at public universities will know the results from noon tomorrow (June 26).

Education Ministry said the results would be made available until 11.59 pm on July 2 through UPUPocket2.0 mobile application or the following websites; http://jpt.umt.edu.my; http://jpt.ums.edu.my; https://jpt.unimas.my; https://jpt.utm.my; and http://jpt.uum.edu.my.

The appeal status could also be checked via SMS by typing UPU RESULT identity card number and send to 15888, the ministry said in a statement today.

The statement added that a total of 24,683 appeal applications were made through UPUOnline for public universities admission.

“Offer letter will be issued by the universities and all successful candidates are required to confirm that they accept the offer within the stipulated time,” it said.

The Education Ministry said no more appeals could be made via UPUOnline after this date.

“The offer is final and any requests for changes are not allowed,” it added.

Meanwhile, the ministry had also set up consultation counters at the Ministry of Education, No 2, Tower 2, Jalan P5 / 6, Precinct 5, Putrajaya starting tomorrow (June 26) until July 2 from 8.30 am to 4 pm (working hours only).

The applicants can also call the BPKPJPT hotline at 03-88708200 during working hours for assistance. – Bernama