1MDB: MACC to file more civil forfeiture suits

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be filing more forfeiture suits against individuals and entities that allegedly received funds belonging to 1MDB.

Its deputy commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki however declined to disclose who the latest respondents were, when approached by media at the high court complex here today.

He was at the Sessions Court earlier for the case involving former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is facing seven graft charges totalling SGD4.24 million (RM12.9 million) related to extension of a contract involving foreign visa system operations.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya was also present.

Azam also disclosed that some of the earlier respondents through their counsels had already returned 1MDB funds that were channelled to them.

Last week, the commission filed forfeiture suits against 41 individuals and entities to recover about RM270 million of 1MDB funds. – Bernama