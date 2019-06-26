Cat suspected to be infected with rabies virus caught in Stampin

KUCHING: A cat suspected to be infected with rabies virus was caught by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel at a house in the Stampin resettlement scheme around 7pm today.

According to a Bomba operations centre spokesman, the cat was acting aggressively during and prior to being captured.

The cat was subsequently placed in a cage and would be surrendered to the local council tomorrow after a discussion with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee on the next course of action.

The operation ended at 7.50pm.