Developer, residents, SRDC lauded for transformation of Sibu Jaya

SIBU: The ‘Street Garden’ pilot project for Sibu Jaya has taken off to a great start – thanks to the township’s master developer Distrepark Sdn Bhd for undertaking the project.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew said the passion to make the township better was evident.

“I’ve always believed that passion is a driving force in Sibu Jaya’s outstanding growth over the last decade,” he said.

“From the three zone councillors Kong Yii Tee, Halimah Japar and Mathew Chuat to the master developer Distrepark and from the business community to the residents, you can feel the positive vibes, the passion to make this township bigger, better and brighter,” he enthused.

“It’s amazing to see what can be achieved if we set our hearts and minds to it.

“I am glad to be serving in SRDC alongside fellow councillors who share a similar passion in driving both the council and the areas under it forward,” he

added.

The deputy chairman and zone councillors were in Sibu Jaya for a working visit yesterday and also to thank the developer and others from the private sector who had contributed to the success of the pilot street garden project.

He pointed out that the Street Garden pilot project was one of many examples of how everyone got together and set their hearts and minds into turning a chaotic looking street into a clean and bright garden.

According to Lau, the three Sibu Jaya zone councillors were fed up with the constant complaints from residents about the unkempt road verges in front of their homes. From haphazardly planted fruit trees to vegetables, from being a dumping site to illegal stores – it was not only an eyesore but health hazard as well.

“So, the three zone councillors gathered the residents and asked for help from the private sector. Distrepark, which is part of the Amcorp Properties Group, responded positively by providing labour and ideas. Some from the Sibu Jaya business community also chipped in to help,” he said.

And the end result was a much improved version of how road verges in residential areas should look like, Lau noted.

The area is now a beautiful site with properly planted ornamental and fruit trees, planter boxes for vegetables and even rubbish bins with used tyres as stands to ensure they do not topple over.

All these require a degree of passion and commitment to see through, Lau said, adding he was truly proud of the three zone councillors who rallied everyone together.

“I hope that the residents along the other streets would organise themselves and come together in the spirit of ‘gotong royong’ and turn their streets into gardens as well.”

He also reminded the public to not plant anything or anywhere as they wish, urging them to work closely with SRDC on what could or could not be planted or done outside their house compounds.

He noted: “For example, the numerous lorries or cars parked by the roads are actually not allowed, but we understand why the residents park them outside. We are studying ways and means to get the lorries out of residential roads.

“For this we will be calling on lorry drivers staying in Sibu Jaya to sit down with us to look for a solution to their predicaments.”