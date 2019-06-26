Fifth phase anti-rabies ops from July 31 to Aug 4

KUCHING: The fifth phase of the anti-rabies operations for the Sri Aman, Lubok Antu and Betong districts will be conducted simultaneously from July 31 to Aug 4, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is the chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee, said free vaccinations would be given during the period in longhouses beginning at 4pm.

He made the announcement yesterday when chairing the post-mortem meeting for the operations conducted in Serian and Simunjan districts from June 20 to June 24.

Meanwhile, he said the Serian and Simunjan operations had proceeded smoothly without any interruption or hindrance from individuals or organisations.

For Serian District, some 13,158 dogs or 87 per cent of the estimated population of 15,000 had been vaccinated.

During the operation there, 605 stray dogs and 21 stray cats were also removed.

Similarly for Simunjan District, some 2,412 dogs or 92 per cent of the estimated population of 2,600 had been vaccinated.

A total of 253 stray dogs and two stray cats were also removed.

Uggah attributed the success of the operations to the growing awareness that such actions were for the people’s own benefits and they needed to do their part in prevention and eradication. — Bernama