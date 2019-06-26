Honda Malaysia opens its first 3S centre in Bintulu

BINTULU: Honda customers in Bintulu are now able to enjoy more convenience and easier accessibility with the opening of the new Honda 3S Centre by Kemena Auto Sdn Bhd (Kemena Auto).

Located in the central region of Sarawak, the opening of this new Honda 3S centre is in line with one of the key strategies in Honda Malaysia’s business direction this year, which is strengthening dealership network across the nation.

Honda Malaysia managing director and chief executive officer, Toichi Ishiyama, when officiating at the grand opening ceremony yesterday said: “East Malaysia is a region with growing potential and great opportunity, which has made it an important market for Honda Malaysia.”

“The East Malaysia expansion started four years ago and currently we have 13 dealerships in East Malaysia with seven of them located in Sarawak.

“As the only dealership in Bintulu, we strongly believe that Kemena Auto will provide outstanding sales and after-sales services to our customers in this area.”

Kemena Auto has invested RM11 million in this new Honda 3S centre which sits on a 43,560 square-foot land and is equipped with the latest facilities adhering to Honda standard.

The facility includes a total of 10 bays, comprising six service bays, three general repair bays and one tyre service bay that can accommodate up to 40 cars per day.

Aligned with Honda’s effort to provide maximum convenience and enjoyable experience, Kemena Auto Honda 3S Centre has made available a variety of amenities including comfortable lounges, complimentary Wi-Fi services, Kid’s Corner, free flow of food and beverage as well as surau.

Customers can also enjoy car wash service, road tax renewal and insurance coverage renewal services in this new Honda 3S centre.

“On Honda Malaysia’s sales performance, there were more than 38,800 units registered as of May 2019. With this encouraging overall sales performance, I am pleased to note that Honda Malaysia has maintained its position as the No.1 brand in non-national segment and No.2 in overall TIV as of May 2019.

“From the overall vehicle registrations recorded, the City contributed the highest at 33 per cent, followed by the HR-V at 21 per cent and the CR-V at 14 per cent,” added Ishiyama.

He said the East Malaysia region has contributed substantially to the Honda Malaysia total sales and registrations by six per cent or over 2,300 units as at May 2019.

State-wise, Honda Malaysia, he added, has sold more than 1,300 units in Sarawak, contributing 60 per cent to the total sales of this region.

Ishiyama said the growing sale in East Malaysia is attributed by the advanced model offered by Honda Malaysia.

“Launched in January 2019, the New HR-V received positive acceptance by the customers in East Malaysia with more than 680 units sold in this region, translated to 30 per cent of the East Malaysia overall sales,” he said.

The Honda Malaysia service intakes have risen as well in tandem with the continuous growth in sales.

The total service intakes of Honda Malaysia for the first five months this year stood at more than 567,200 units, a 12 per cent increase from the service intakes in the same period last year. At the same time, East Malaysia region recorded over 33,800 service intakes, or six per cent of the total service intakes.

“With the aim to raise the segment benchmark and exceed customers’ expectation, Honda Malaysia has introduced the three pillars of technology, which are the Honda SENSING, Turbo and Sport Hybrid i-DCD under the umbrella of Next Generation Advanced Technology.

“The company is confident that the extended product offerings will continue to capture the hearts of Honda customers nationwide,” he said.

According to him, this year, Honda Malaysia aims to offer the ‘Customer Satisfaction and Beyond’ by heightening customer service standard.

By working closely with all their dealership partners, Honda Malaysia is confident that all Honda customers will be able to enjoy high-quality service experience in their dealerships that will further elevate customer satisfaction.

To make an appointment or to find out more about the services and facilities, customers can contact Kemena Auto (Honda 3S Centre) at 086-342899 (Sales) or 086-342599 (Services).

Customers can also visit them at Lot 14728, Taman Terus, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, 97000 Bintulu, Sarawak or log on to www.honda.com.my for more information.

The showroom is open on Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm; Saturday from 8am to 3pm and Sunday and public holidays from 9.30am to 1.30pm, while the service centre is open on Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm and Saturday from 8am to 3pm.

Also present during the grand opening ceremony were Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd president and chief operating officer Sarly Adle Sarkum, Kemena Auto Sdn Bhd managing director Ling Chiong Sing and Kemena Auto general manager Dana Ling Foon.