Indonesian woman suffers cuts after being attacked by fellow countryman

KUCHING: A 36-year-old Indonesian woman suffered cuts to her neck, stomach and head after she was allegedly attacked by a man armed with a sharp object at a workers’ hostel at around 12.30am today.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said the victim who was covered in blood, following the attack, was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) by a member of the public.

“The victim later told police that she recognised the suspect as Selamat who is also from Indonesia,” said Awang Din who confirmed the case.

He disclosed that the victim had only started work as a coffee shop waitress at the Stutong Commercial Centre a few days ago and had befriended the suspect about six months ago in Indonesia.

“The suspect works at a restaurant next to the coffee shop where the victim was working,” he said, adding that police were currently tracking down the suspect’s whereabouts.

Awang Din said the case would be investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

If found guilty, the offender could be punished with imprisonment for a term which might extend to 20 years and shall also be liable to a fine or whipping.