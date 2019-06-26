MACC lodges police report over fake tweet on Haj pilgrims

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has lodged a police report over a fake tweet purportedly by its chief commissioner Latheefa Koya claiming that those sponsored to perform the Haj pilgrimage by 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) would have to pay back the money.

MACC in a statement today said the report was made at the Putrajaya Police headquarters here on Monday.

The statement said the fake tweet was made viral by irresponsible parties aimed at discrediting the commission and causing anxiety among the public.

“MACC viewed the allegation as serious as it could trigger panic in society. MACC would also like to advise the public to not circulate the fake tweet,” it said. – Bernama