Man found dead in apartment, burnt charcoal discovered in unit

KUCHING: A man in his 30s was found dead in an apartment unit at Jalan Song here yesterday afternoon.

It is learnt that the victim was found in the bathroom by cleaners when they arrived to carry out their daily cleaning work, prompting them to alert the hospital for assistance.

The victim, however, was later pronounced dead by responding medical personnel.

Police were also present at the scene to investigate, during which it is said a container containing burnt charcoal was found in the apartment, along with a note written in Chinese – believed to have been left by the victim.

The body was subsequently sent to Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the victim’s family had lodged a police report last Monday after they were unable to contact him.