Matta continues onboarding for its technology platform

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) continues its onboarding programme for the Matta Tourism Industry Distribution and Booking Platform at a function held at Grandis Hotel, here yesterday.

The session was attended by over 100 tourism industry players, consisting of Matta members, hoteliers and travel partners,

Matta president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said, “Today’s onboarding programme marks an important step for the tourism industry particularly for the local tourism business landscape and to support over 3,600 Matta members, especially Small Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) particularly in Sabah the much-needed competitive edge in today’s digital age.”

“Matta digital transformation effort through a shareholder agreement between Matta Technologies Sdn Bhd and Grabini Malaysia Sdn Bhd in developing a ‘homegrown’ robust and advance online platform designed to facilitate members in buying and selling their tourism products and services and to market themselves more effectively.

“Matta Technologies host connect distribution platform driven under the brand name – Mattab2b.com.my, built from ground of speed and security, featuring tourism supplies to members and stakeholders seamlessly. The advanced automation shall ensure all the processes are handled effectively and efficiently allowing members to focus on important aspects of their travel business.”

“The interactive platform shall deliver an enhanced technological backbone to support Malaysia’s tourism products and services, offering integrated digital support and wider visibility to industry players, in turn helping to increase their sales and revenue potential.”

“The support from industry players is critical to Matta as we look to expand our influence and reach across industry channels and stakeholders that influence tourists looking to visit Malaysia. The platform is part of the continued endeavour to achieve Malaysia’s strategic goal of welcoming 30 million tourists and RM100 billion in tourist receipts by 2020,” concluded Tan.

Matta is conducting the series of onboarding roadshows nationwide to welcome industry players onboard the platform commencing third quarter of 2019 onwards.