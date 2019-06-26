PBB Women to run empowerment programme for young women leaders next month

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women is organising a leadership programme to empower its young members.

The programme, which is set for July this year, will involve 20 young women leaders from all across Sarawak.

According to Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Seri Fatimah Abdullah, the programme will open the opportunity to the younger generation of women leaders to gain the required skills and knowledge.

In this regard, she also highlights the need to have more women holding key leadership positions in the community.

Fatimah, who is also PBB Women chief, points out that when it comes to women in areas of leadership and decision-making, ‘we (Sarawak) have not reached the acceptable level’.

“Nevertheless, there is progress – we have seen women holding various leadership positions in the community.

“Under our (PBB) Women wing, we want to see our women be empowered in key leadership areas. Therefore, we have decided that a leadership programme for our members is crucial to empower them,” she told reporters after chairing PBB Women’s supreme council meeting at the PBB headquarters here on Monday.

On the upcoming empowerment programme, Fatimah said the participants would not only be those from PBB Women, but also women members of other component parties under the ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Other than PBB, GPS also comprises Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive People’s Party (PDP).

“Those others who have the potential may also be chosen for the leadership programme,” she added.

The PBB Women supreme council meeting was also attended by Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim and Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who are PBB Women deputy chief and vice-chief, respectively.