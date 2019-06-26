PH will always fight for Sarawak’s rights — Amanah

KUCHING: The federal government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not stop fighting for the rights of Sarawak and Sarawakians.

The assurance came from Amanah vice-president Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus, who said Sarawakians and Sabahans have their own rights as contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Sarawak and Sabah are different entities from other states in Peninsular Malaysia.

Though attempts to restore Sarawak’s and Sabah’s rights through the amendments to Article 1 (2) of the Malaysian Constitution in April have failed, he said the federal government will continue to fight for the rights of East Malaysians, no matter the obstacles.

“We will not give up, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Cabinet ministers will carry out their duties and we as MPs will always do anything to make sure that Sarawakians and Sabahans get their rights,” he pointed out in his speech at the Sarawak Amanah Gawai Raya celebration in Matang Jaya on Monday.

He also assured that the PH government would continue to bring relevant issues in Sarawak to the Parliament and to the Federal Cabinet for consideration and solution.

At the same time, he urged the people in the state to reject racist acts that could disrupt the harmony of the multi-racial and religious community in the state.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli informed that Amanah was helping Sarawak PH to prepare for the coming state election which is due in 2021.

According to Hatta, it is important that PH take over Sarawak after the next state election, so that the reformation success of Malaysia at the federal level can be extended to Sarawak.

“Sarawak is a very important component of Malaysia as without Sarawak, there won’t be any Malaysia. The PH federal government recognises the contribution of Sarawak to the nation and believes that by choosing PH government in the coming state election, Sarawakians will be making a wise choice,” said Hatta.

He pointed out that when people talked about Malaysia nowadays, they not only referred to Peninsular Malaysia but also Sarawak and Sabah.

“Thanks to the new federal government which really cares for the people of Sarawak and Sabah and with constant communication between the federal government and the peoples of Sarawak and Sabah, Malaysia’s image will only get better in the eyes of the world,” he said.

Also present during the event was Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen.