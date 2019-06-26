PTPTN borrowers reminded importance of paying their loans

KUCHING: Borrowers of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans are urged to make arrangements to pay their loans.

Its Sarawak general manager Yussuf Chik said repayments were important so that PTPTN could continue providing loans to new students.

He said as of March 31 this year 51,698 borrowers had made repayments amounting to RM439.88 million.

“From the 74,278 borrowers, only 51,698 (69.6 per cent) of them have made repayments, while the remaining 22,580 borrowers (30.4 per cent) defaulted.

“Be reminded that PTPTN is an agency that also borrows from other financial institutions to obtain funds to provide loans to the students.

“If there is no collection made, it will affect the process of providing loans to new students.

“I, therefore, urge loan defaulters to make arrangements of repaying their loans,” Yussuf said at Majlis Meraikan Sahabat PTPTN, and the presentation of awards to the best Sahabat PTPTN.

On a related subject, he talked about the importance of saving among parents so they would not depend solely on PTPTN for furthering their children’s tertiary education.

He also said Skim Simpanan Premium Nasional (SSPN) accounts, could be used for furthering one’s study without the need for a loan.

Assistant director of state Education Department (students affair) Abang Jamali Abang Sa officiated at the function on behalf of the director Dr Azhar Ahmad

SMK Asajaya principal Wong Nguk Chin and Sarawak Energy communications chief Mohammad Rafiq were among the dignitaries present.