RM216 mln forfeiture: Prosecution to publish notice for 3rd party

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution will publish in two months a notice for any third party with interest to stack a claim on more than RM216 million allegedly linked to Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) that were seized from seven individuals and entities.

The seven were Umno; former Paya Besar member of parliament (the late) Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail; Wanita MCA; event management company Binsabi Sdn Bhd; investment company Perano Sdn Bhd; Sabah Umno liaison; and former Kuala Pilah MP Datuk Seri Hasan Malek.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Kamal Baharin Omar at the mention yesterday of the forfeiture cases against the seven informed the court that the prosecution needed time to prepare the third party notice.

The notice was filed under Section 56 and 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“Considering that Abdul Manan passed away on Feb 12 last year, we need a period of two weeks to replace the deceased’s name with that of a trustee in the notice of motion,” DPP submitted.

Lawyers for the respondents did not object to the request.

Umno was represented by Nurfazreen Hazrina Rahim; Wanita MCA by Alane Neo; Binsabi by Muhammad Hasif Hassan and Mohd Khalil Tajuddin; Perono by Thevini Nayagam; Umno Sabah by Hareharenjit Singh; and Hassan Malek by Amin Othman.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan then gave the prosecution two months, that is, on or before Aug 25 to publish the third party notice, and set July 29 for case management.

On the set date, any claimants to the cash need to appear before the court in person or represented by their lawyers.

On June 19, the public prosecutor filed a notice of motion to forfeit the cash seized from the seven respondents.

The public prosecutor also sought in the notice of motion, for a High Court order allowing the prosecution to publish a notice summoning any third party with interest to court.

Recently, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Latheefa Koya told a press conference that forfeiture applications were filed against 41 respondents to recover about RM270 million linked to 1MDB that were allegedly disbursed through the bank account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The cases of two other respondents have been set for mention on July 2, while the court has yet to fix the mention date for the rest of the cases. — Bernama