RM3.1 mln transaction to Azmin’s account does not exist – MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The alleged transfer of US$741,440 (about RM3.1 million) from engineering giant UEM Group Berhad into a bank account purportedly belonging to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali does not exist, says the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

He confirmed the nonexistence of the alleged transaction and the account bearing Mohamed Azmin’s name after an investigation was carried out following a police report lodged by UMNO supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam earlier this month.

“We discovered that the transaction between the accounts and the accounts themselves do not exist,” he said today when responding to a question from the media on the update of the case at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here.

Earlier, Azam attended the proceedings of former deputy minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who was slapped with seven fresh graft charges over the overseas visa system involving SGD4.24 million at the Sessions Court here today.

Azam also disclosed that the MACC investigation also found that there was no so-called Deutsche Bank account in Mohamed Azmin’s name said to be opened back in September 2012.

He also said the MACC would call more people to record their statements on the case, but declined to name them.

On June 11, Datuk Lokman Adam filed a report to the MACC alleging that UEM transferred US$741,440 into a Malayan Banking Berhad account bearing the name of Mohamed Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, on Dec 19, 2017.

In refuting the claim, UEM said it did not have an account with the bank’s main branch in Kuala Lumpur, nor with the account number that went viral on social media, while Maybank had also refuted the claim and said that the document was forged. – Bernama