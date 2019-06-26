RM7.7 mln approved for road projects at two longhouses

LAWAS: Residents of Rumah Munit in Kampung Lumut Laut, here were all smiles following the announcement that RM4.5 million has been approved for the construction of the Lumut Laut access road.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan during a Ngiling Bidai ceremony at the longhouse over the weekend.

“The road project is currently in the design and alignment stage, and work is expected to start in the second half of this year,” he said.

The longhouse currently depends on a narrow and winding road that passes through Kampung Siang Siang, with vehicles passing through just metres away from houses located closest to the road.

Awang Tengah said the road project was approved in response to a request by Rumah Munit folk, and is part of the upgrading of infrastructure and amenities being undertaken by the Sarawak government for the district.

He also said the government has given the green light for the upgrading and tar-sealing of the road leading to Rumah Ajan in Meragang, worth RM3.2 million.

In addition, he said the government is also determined to resolve water woes faced by Lawas folk through various projects, including by improving the treated water distribution system here.

“Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has already approved RM200 million for the projects. We want to resolve the water woes in Lawas once and for all,” he said.

Among those present at the function were Awang Tengah’s wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, and Lawas District Officer Ladin Atok.