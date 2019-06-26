Show your support for 722 rally, Sarawakians urged

MIRI: Sarawakians are urged to come in full force to support the ‘Free Sarawak 722’ rally at Padang Merdeka in Kuching on July 22, organised by the Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) movement.

Its representative Erick Chin said support for the peaceful rally is important to ensure current efforts to restore Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) remain on track.

“Through the people of Sarawak, we want to show the federal government that Sarawak wants to be free from the unfair policies of the federal government,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Chin was responding to a recent statement made by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong, which was reported in a Chinese daily, that the federal government had no plan to re-table the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution seeking the restoration of Sabah and Sarawak’s rights, during the next month’s parliament sitting.

This, he said, was a sign that the federal government was not sincere in amending the constitution and restoring the rights of the Borneo states.