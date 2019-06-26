Skipper, assistant held along with unlicensed passenger boat

TAWAU: The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a 31-year-old passenger boat skipper and his 19-year-old assistant for breaching the license conditions under the Sabah Port and Harbor Enactment 2002 at Tawau waters on Saturday.

Zone deputy director (operation) Mohd Yusri Hussin said the passenger boat was stopped and checked during a routine patrol at 3.30 pm and the skipper failed to produce the boat license.

The boat was believed to be heading towards Wallace Bay from the Tawau Port.

He said the boat owner and operator were responsible to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Mohd Yusri added that 33 passengers on the boat were released after they produced their identification documents.

He urged members of the public to report complaints and information on any maritime crime and emergency at Tawau waters to MMEA through its hotline 089-752 115 or emergency line at MERS 999.