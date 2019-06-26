Wan Azizah expresses shock, sadness over Tanjung Bungah landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has expressed shock and sadness over the landslide tragedy which claimed four lives in Jalan Tanjung Bungah, Penang, on Tuesday.

Through her tweet and latest Facebook entry, Dr Wan Azizah said she closely followed the development of the search and rescue operation to find the victims who were buried alive in the incident.

“I pray for strength for the families of the victims involved,” she said.

The landslide near a resort in Tanjung Bungah, Penang, was reported to have occurred at 9.45 pm and claimed the lives of four Myanmar workers.

They were reportedly hired by the resort owner to build a retaining wall at the site following the soil movement that occurred in the area over the past week.

The operation has been called off after the last body of the four victims was extracted from the site at 4.35 am today. – Bernama