Win Macbook Pro 13 for the best Sarawak Pride story

KUCHING: The best story of unity from Sarawak for the Sarawak Pride story submission project will receive the grand prize of an Apple Macbook Pro 13.

An Apple iPhone XR 128GB and Apple Airpods also await the first and second runners-up respectively.

The Sarawak’s Pride story submission project has received more than 700 submissions to date and is on track to achieve its target of 1,000 stories as more and more Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians share their stories of unity from Sarawak.

With five days remaining to the closing date for submissions, Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) chief executive Datu Aloysius J Dris called on people from all walks of life to take the opportunity to be part of this event, which will be historic for Sarawak’s unity and harmony in diversity.

“We are very happy with the support shown by everyone and we look forward to receiving many more interesting stories,” he said in a press release.

Sarawak’s Pride is a record-attempt to gather the most number of short stories and messages of unity from Sarawak into the Malaysia Book of Records.

The event is also organised in conjunction with the 31st anniversary of Kuching as a city and its fourth year as the City of Unity.

To submit short stories, email [email protected] or fill in the online form at www.yps.org.my/sarawakpride.

Alternatively, submissions can be sent to the Sarawak Development Institute’s (SDI) WhatsApp number 013-6718063.

Follow updates on this project via the website or on Facebook and Instagram via #sarawakpride.