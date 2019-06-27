163 presented with state honours, medals

KUCHING: A total of 163 people received state honours and medals from Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Astana yesterday.

Leading the recipients was Ibrahim Baki, who received the Darjah Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBS). Four persons – Professor Dr Toh Teck Hock, Dr Hasmizy Muhammad, Dr Lani Daga and Wong Joon Siong – were bestowed the Darjah Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS).

The Darjah Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) was bestowed to eight recipients while Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti to 31 recipients.

The Darjah Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) and Darjah Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK) were bestowed to 28 recipients and 17 recipients respectively, while 40 others received the Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT).

Thirty-six persons received the Darjah Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS).