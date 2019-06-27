Bailey bridge to be built across Kaiduan River

PAPAR: Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony said that a bailey bridge would be built across the Kaiduan River to replace the existing low-level crossing bridge, which had been damaged.

Peter said that the damaged low-level crossing bridge had made it very hard for the villagers living nearby to move around and for the students to go to school.

“I have received complaints regarding this issue. For a start, I have instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to build a gabion wall here and to repair the existing low-level crossing, while we wait for the bailey bridge to be built,” he told reporters when met at the said site, on Tuesday.

He said bailey bridges are more expeditious and cheaper compared to other bridges.

“There are several villages that would be affected by the bridge, among them are Kg Kaiduan and Kg Bisuang,” added Peter.

It is understood that there are over 1,000 villagers, 200 students and 300 voters living within the said area.